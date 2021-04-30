The SNL Cast Is Not Happy About Welcoming Elon Musk As A Future Host. Here's What They Had To Say

"Saturday Night Live" has had its fair share of interesting hosts throughout the years (see: Donald Trump in 2015, months before he became the Republican presidential candidate) and the latest to draw such a negative reaction from viewers — and cast members — is Elon Musk. On April 24, "SNL" tweeted that the tech billionaire would be hosting the live sketch comedy show on May 8, 2021, with Miley Cyrus as the musical performer. Musk confirmed his hosting gig in a tweet later that day.

After the announcement was made, "SNL" drew backlash for its decision in picking Musk due to his controversial comments on the risks of the coronavirus and his decision to not get the vaccine.

"I'm not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids," Musk said in an interview with Kara Swisher from the New York Times in September 2020. He also implied that people shouldn't be scared of the coronavirus causing fatalities because "everybody dies," and pushed back on lockdown measures that were imposed by the states and government. Some online criticism honed in on the fact that "SNL" once again hired a rich businessman to host.

However, social media users are not the only ones upset with Musk, as the cast of "SNL" is too. This is what they had to say.