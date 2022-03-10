Grimes And Elon Musk Have Some Completely Unexpected News

Among the more surprising celebrity couples of 2018 was indie singer Grimes and Elon Musk. Per Page Six, the two initially bonded over AI on Twitter (as one does) and kept their relationship largely under wraps before debuting as a couple on the Met Gala red carpet. They clicked thanks to their mutual eccentricity. Grimes, aka Claire Boucher, is known for her ethereal music and cosmic style, while Musk is often making headlines for his opinions about colonizing Mars. "We've had this debate of, 'Are you more crazy than me or am I more crazy than you?" Musk told The New York Times in 2020.

In May 2020, Musk took to Twitter to announce that he and Grimes had welcomed a baby boy into the world. Because neither parent was known to take the conventional route, they chose a completely unpronounceable name for their bundle of joy: X Æ A-12 Musk. (Colloquially, he goes by X.) Then in 2021, Musk and Grimes shared more shocking news by announcing their split ... sort of. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk told Page Six in a statement, alluding to the fact that distance and work had played a role in their breakup. However, it seems that the split never really stuck, as Grimes once again surprised the Internet with news of her "relationship."