Grimes And Elon Musk Have Some Completely Unexpected News
Among the more surprising celebrity couples of 2018 was indie singer Grimes and Elon Musk. Per Page Six, the two initially bonded over AI on Twitter (as one does) and kept their relationship largely under wraps before debuting as a couple on the Met Gala red carpet. They clicked thanks to their mutual eccentricity. Grimes, aka Claire Boucher, is known for her ethereal music and cosmic style, while Musk is often making headlines for his opinions about colonizing Mars. "We've had this debate of, 'Are you more crazy than me or am I more crazy than you?" Musk told The New York Times in 2020.
In May 2020, Musk took to Twitter to announce that he and Grimes had welcomed a baby boy into the world. Because neither parent was known to take the conventional route, they chose a completely unpronounceable name for their bundle of joy: X Æ A-12 Musk. (Colloquially, he goes by X.) Then in 2021, Musk and Grimes shared more shocking news by announcing their split ... sort of. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk told Page Six in a statement, alluding to the fact that distance and work had played a role in their breakup. However, it seems that the split never really stuck, as Grimes once again surprised the Internet with news of her "relationship."
Grimes and Elon Musk's family has grown
Baby X is now a big brother, as Grimes revealed in a cover story with Vanity Fair. But Grimes wasn't exactly forthcoming with the news — she only told the interviewer after the new baby could be heard crying upstairs. The Canadian singer then revealed that she and Musk called their infant daughter "Y," though her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl. Per the outlet, Exa is short for exaFLOPS, or "the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second." Dark is a nod to "the unknown," while Sideræl pays tribute to Grimes' favorite "Lord of the Rings" character, the elf Galadriel. Somehow, it's the perfect complement to X Æ A-12.
As for Grimes' relationship with Musk, that remains "fluid." She explained, "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect people to understand it." The singer also confirmed that baby Y was born in December via surrogate. This was a few months after she and Musk had broken up, which was why she was able to conceal news of the birth.
Despite now being a mother of two, Grimes has shared that she doesn't identify as a mother. "Being a mother feels weird to say," she said in a Vogue video in September 2021. "Which is also really weird, because X, he says Claire, but he doesn't say Mama." Maybe that will change in the near future!