It Looks Like Elon Musk May Have Already Moved On From Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes had quite the beginning. The two met in 2018 thanks to Twitter. Musk was researching a joke about Artificial Intelligence, but it turned out Grimes had already joked about the same subject. Musk found a connection and reached out to her, and Grimes was amused. "Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke," a source told Page Six at the time.

The two soon became a couple and ultimately welcomed a baby boy in May 2020 named it X Æ A-12 Musk. But things didn't last for long for the pair. In September 2021, Page Six revealed the couple had called it quits on good terms and were "semi separated" after three years together. The two continue to co-parent baby X, but both have moved on with their lives. In fact, Musk was spotted arriving in a private jet to Los Angeles with a new woman.

Photos released by the Daily Mail showed Musk and his new girl deplaning the jet separately dressed in black coats. So, has Musk moved onto a new relationship only five months after his split from Grimes?