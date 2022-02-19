It Looks Like Elon Musk May Have Already Moved On From Grimes
Elon Musk and Grimes had quite the beginning. The two met in 2018 thanks to Twitter. Musk was researching a joke about Artificial Intelligence, but it turned out Grimes had already joked about the same subject. Musk found a connection and reached out to her, and Grimes was amused. "Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke," a source told Page Six at the time.
The two soon became a couple and ultimately welcomed a baby boy in May 2020 named it X Æ A-12 Musk. But things didn't last for long for the pair. In September 2021, Page Six revealed the couple had called it quits on good terms and were "semi separated" after three years together. The two continue to co-parent baby X, but both have moved on with their lives. In fact, Musk was spotted arriving in a private jet to Los Angeles with a new woman.
Photos released by the Daily Mail showed Musk and his new girl deplaning the jet separately dressed in black coats. So, has Musk moved onto a new relationship only five months after his split from Grimes?
Elon Musk is now in a 'monogamous relationship'
A source close to Elon Musk shared more details about his relationship with this new woman. "They have been dating for several months and are in a monogamous relationship right now," the source told Hollywood Life.
The source added that the woman is Australian actor Natasha Bassett, who's set to play Elvis Presley's first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in the new biopic "Elvis," directed by Baz Luhrmann. According to IMDb, the movie is slated for release on June 24. The biopic will also see Austin Butler playing the king of rock and roll and Tom Hanks playing his manager. Bassett is not new to acting — she made her debut in 2009 with the movie "Dungoona." She also played Britney Spears in the 2017 biopic "Britney Ever After."
Musk and Grimes seem to have moved on with their lives. Grimes dropped a new music video, "Shinigami Eyes," based on the Japanese anime film "Death Note." And Musk's been busy, too. Time named him "Person of the Year" for 2021. During his "Person of the Year" interview, the Tesla CEO vouched for the success of his Tesla cars, saying there was still "a lot of work to do."