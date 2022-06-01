Elon Musk's New Relationship Is Reportedly Getting Serious
When people aren't talking about Elon Musk buying Twitter, the tech titan's dating life is in the news. The romance between the Space X CEO and singer Grimes made non-stop headlines when they welcomed their son, X Æ A-12, in May 2020. But late in 2021, Musk confirmed his relationship with Grimes was cooling off. The billionaire told Time, "Grimes and I are, I'd say, probably semi-separated." It looked like Musk had moved on from Grimes in February when Australian actor Natasha Bassett was seen leaving the billionaire's private jet, per HollywoodLife.
But in an April Vanity Fair interview, Grimes talked about her relationship with Musk and dropped the news bombshell that she and Musk were the proud parents of a baby girl. In December, the 34-year-old mom and Tesla CEO welcomed their daughter, "Baby Y," to the world via surrogate. The singer said, "We're best friends. We see each other all the time.... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it." Grimes told Vanity Fair that her relationship with Musk was "the best it's ever been ... We just need to be free."
Despite some chatter about Musk and Bassett since February, the new couple has managed to keep their romance on the DL until now.
Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett's romance heats up in St. Tropez
Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett are sizzling in St. Tropez! The Evening Standard reported the tech titan took Bassett to talent agent Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger's wedding over Memorial Day weekend in France. Bringing your girlfriend to meet your millionaire buddies is a sure sign things are getting serious. But there was an even bigger signal that the Australian actor and Musk's romance was deepening. It turns out Bassett and Maye Musk, the tech titan's mom, have a strong bond. In fact, Bassett brought the Tesla CEO's mom to the "Elvis" premiere at Cannes, per HollywoodLife.
A source told HollywoodLife, "Maye is the most important person in Elon's world and the fact that she adores Natasha means so much to him." Another inside source told the outlet, "Natasha went from Cannes to St. Tropez to celebrate the successful premiere of 'Elvis' with Elon." An insider later confirmed the pair are getting serious, telling HollywoodLife, "They are in a committed relationship and have been for months. Natasha wouldn't allow anything but a monogamous relationship and Elon knows this."
