Elon Musk's New Relationship Is Reportedly Getting Serious

When people aren't talking about Elon Musk buying Twitter, the tech titan's dating life is in the news. The romance between the Space X CEO and singer Grimes made non-stop headlines when they welcomed their son, X Æ A-12, in May 2020. But late in 2021, Musk confirmed his relationship with Grimes was cooling off. The billionaire told Time, "Grimes and I are, I'd say, probably semi-separated." It looked like Musk had moved on from Grimes in February when Australian actor Natasha Bassett was seen leaving the billionaire's private jet, per HollywoodLife.

But in an April Vanity Fair interview, Grimes talked about her relationship with Musk and dropped the news bombshell that she and Musk were the proud parents of a baby girl. In December, the 34-year-old mom and Tesla CEO welcomed their daughter, "Baby Y," to the world via surrogate. The singer said, "We're best friends. We see each other all the time.... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it." Grimes told Vanity Fair that her relationship with Musk was "the best it's ever been ... We just need to be free."

Despite some chatter about Musk and Bassett since February, the new couple has managed to keep their romance on the DL until now.