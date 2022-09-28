Sarah Jessica Parker's Twin Daughters Are All Grown Up In Head-Turning Red Carpet Appearance

While Sarah Jessica Parker is a major celebrity, she mostly keeps her children out of the spotlight. Parker, shares her son, James Wilkie Broderick, with her husband and fellow actor, Matthew Broderick. The couple welcomed their twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, in 2009 via surrogate, per People.

Parker opened up about her struggle with infertility after having James. "I only got to give birth once. I would give birth as often as I could, if I could," she stated, as reported by Infertility Aide. In 2009, Parker shared her excitement about expecting her twins via surrogacy and shared, "We didn't expect it ... One would have been thrilling and we would've felt incredibly lucky. And two was a comedy." Now, at 13 years old, Parker's twins are little mini-me's of the "Sex and the City" star and recently made an appearance to support their mom's newest movie.