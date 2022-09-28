Sarah Jessica Parker's Twin Daughters Are All Grown Up In Head-Turning Red Carpet Appearance
While Sarah Jessica Parker is a major celebrity, she mostly keeps her children out of the spotlight. Parker, shares her son, James Wilkie Broderick, with her husband and fellow actor, Matthew Broderick. The couple welcomed their twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, in 2009 via surrogate, per People.
Parker opened up about her struggle with infertility after having James. "I only got to give birth once. I would give birth as often as I could, if I could," she stated, as reported by Infertility Aide. In 2009, Parker shared her excitement about expecting her twins via surrogacy and shared, "We didn't expect it ... One would have been thrilling and we would've felt incredibly lucky. And two was a comedy." Now, at 13 years old, Parker's twins are little mini-me's of the "Sex and the City" star and recently made an appearance to support their mom's newest movie.
Sarah Jessica Parker's twins join her for 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere
It was a family affair during Tuesday's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere. Sarah Jessica Parker brought her twins, Tabitha and Marion, to the New York City red-carpet event, per Page Six. Parker was also accompanied by Matthew Broderick. Parker stood smiling in front of cameras with her arms around her daughters. Marion wore a glittery, pleated dress with pink heels while Tabitha had on a black frock with purple shoes. Both peep-toes are from Parker's SJP Collection, Cosmpolitan reported.
The second installment of "Hocus Pocus 2" comes decades after the first 1993 movie. Parker shared that her daughters had watched the original, unbeknownst to her, per E! News. "We were downstairs and I came across, honestly, a DVD of it that probably Disney sent me when it came out," she stated. "And they were like, 'Oh, yeah, mama, we've seen it, we love that movie." It looks like Tabitha and Marion share their mom's great taste in both movies and fashion!