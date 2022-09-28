Ashton Kutcher Confesses The Hilarious Truth Behind One Of His Biggest Milestones With Mila Kunis

Although Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis played lovebirds for years on the '90s sitcom, "That '70s Show," their real-life romance didn't start until 2012. After seeing each other through a string of other relationships, including Kutcher's eight-year marriage to Demi Moore, the two's friendship took on a "with benefits" angle. This packed quite the irony, as Kunis admitted to James Corden in 2016, given that she and Kutcher had both separately starred in rom-coms about this very topic — 2011's "Friends with Benefits" and "No Strings Attached," respectively. Joking to Corden that, although both their films forewarned that "we can't go into a relationship this way," Kunis quipped. "Three months later we're living together, six months later we're married and have a kid."

Married since 2015 with two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood, the power couple is still going strong. In August, Kutcher revealed his scary 2019 flare-up of the rare autoimmune disease, vasculitis. When later asked by ET how she supported her husband through the ordeal, Kunis said, "I think that we are so fortunate to have one another," adding that their attitude is to "power through." After all, Kunis recently told the outlet, "You still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life."

Kutcher also made a more lighthearted confession recently — one that involved a heartwarming insight into their romance's early days.