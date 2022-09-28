Ashton Kutcher Confesses The Hilarious Truth Behind One Of His Biggest Milestones With Mila Kunis
Although Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis played lovebirds for years on the '90s sitcom, "That '70s Show," their real-life romance didn't start until 2012. After seeing each other through a string of other relationships, including Kutcher's eight-year marriage to Demi Moore, the two's friendship took on a "with benefits" angle. This packed quite the irony, as Kunis admitted to James Corden in 2016, given that she and Kutcher had both separately starred in rom-coms about this very topic — 2011's "Friends with Benefits" and "No Strings Attached," respectively. Joking to Corden that, although both their films forewarned that "we can't go into a relationship this way," Kunis quipped. "Three months later we're living together, six months later we're married and have a kid."
Married since 2015 with two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood, the power couple is still going strong. In August, Kutcher revealed his scary 2019 flare-up of the rare autoimmune disease, vasculitis. When later asked by ET how she supported her husband through the ordeal, Kunis said, "I think that we are so fortunate to have one another," adding that their attitude is to "power through." After all, Kunis recently told the outlet, "You still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life."
Kutcher also made a more lighthearted confession recently — one that involved a heartwarming insight into their romance's early days.
Ashton Kutcher used a country song to confess his love to Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher was drunk on tequila the first time he said those three little words to Mila Kunis. On a September episode of Kutcher's Peloton marathon training series, "Our Future Selves," he shared how Kenny Chesney's music spurred him to spill his feelings.
With Chesney running alongside him on treadmills, Kutcher tells him, in a clip via Peloton's TikTok, "The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,'" admitting he went to her home at 2 in the morning (uninvited). "I showed up drunk ... And I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy.' And I told her I love her." Kunis' response? "'Don't say it if you don't mean it,'" Kutcher recalled to Chesney, with Kunis reportedly asking him, "Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?"
In fact, alcohol has been a point of bonding shared by the couple. In a now-viral Instagram video from January, Kutcher caught his wife breaking a "Dry January" pact between them. After Kunis admits to sneaking herself "a cocktail" on camera, the "Black Swan" star laughingly insisted, "I work off of the lunar calendar, so it's 'Wet February' for me right now."