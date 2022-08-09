Ashton Kutcher Shares Positive Update After Revealing Past Health Scare
Ashton Kutcher is keeping fans updated after sharing his experience with a rare disease in 2019 that left him feeling lucky to be alive. The star and his wife, Mila Kunis, are notorious for being pretty private ("I've learned that there are a lot of things in your life that really benefit from being private. And relationships are one of them. And I am going to do everything in my power to have this relationship be private," he famously told Elle in 2013, via Carter Matt), but now he's speaking out.
Despite liking to keep private things on the down low, the former "That '70s Show" star just got very candid about something personal during the August 9 episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" — his health. Kutcher explained that he once had the autoimmune disease vasculitis and described his particularly case as being "super rare," so rare in fact that he actually had trouble seeing, hearing, and even keeping his balance, per Entertainment Tonight. "The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" Kutcher said, noting, "You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."
But how is the actor really doing now in the wake of his major health scare?
Ashton Kutcher is fully recovered
Of course, news of Ashton Kutcher's past health scare quickly spread online, so the star took to Twitter on August 8 to confirm that he's now, thankfully, doing much better. "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good," Kutcher wrote on the social media site. He added that he'd already moved on from the scary incident and would be running the 2022 New York Marathon, as he previously tweeted. So, he's really recovered then! Speaking about his road to recovery on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" (via Entertainment Tonight), the "What Happens In Vegas" actor revealed it took him about a year to get back to full strength.
That's not the only health scare Kutcher has had to deal with, though. Speaking on "Hot Ones" in October 2021, Mila Kunis confirmed that her husband actually twice gave himself pancreatitis because of one of his bizarre diets for a role. "He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid. We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!" she shared. Thankfully, Kutcher made a full recovery from that one too.