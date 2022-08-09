Ashton Kutcher Shares Positive Update After Revealing Past Health Scare

Ashton Kutcher is keeping fans updated after sharing his experience with a rare disease in 2019 that left him feeling lucky to be alive. The star and his wife, Mila Kunis, are notorious for being pretty private ("I've learned that there are a lot of things in your life that really benefit from being private. And relationships are one of them. And I am going to do everything in my power to have this relationship be private," he famously told Elle in 2013, via Carter Matt), but now he's speaking out.

Despite liking to keep private things on the down low, the former "That '70s Show" star just got very candid about something personal during the August 9 episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" — his health. Kutcher explained that he once had the autoimmune disease vasculitis and described his particularly case as being "super rare," so rare in fact that he actually had trouble seeing, hearing, and even keeping his balance, per Entertainment Tonight. "The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" Kutcher said, noting, "You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."

But how is the actor really doing now in the wake of his major health scare?