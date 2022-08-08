Ashton Kutcher Says He's Lucky To Be Alive After Private Health Scare
Ashton Kutcher is no stranger to health scares. During her "Hot Ones" appearance in 2021, Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, even opened up about his hospitalization while preparing to film "Jobs," a biographical drama about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, in 2013. Kunis explained that her husband had to be on a strict diet before and while filming "Jobs," which ultimately led him to being hospitalized twice. At one point, Kutcher was only eating grapes and developed pancreatitis.
After a screening of "Jobs" in 2013, the actor opened up about how the fruit-only diet he was on really messed with his health. He said, "I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie," Kutcher noted. "My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying ... considering everything" (via USA Today). The actor was referencing the fact that Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011.
Luckily, Kutcher recovered from pancreatitis and his health was soon on the mend. Everything appeared to figure itself out after the actor left the fruit-only diet in the past. But now, the entrepreneur has opened up about yet another health scare he experienced fairly recently — and this situation appeared to be way more serious at the time.
Ashton Kutcher had a serious health scare two years ago
Ashton Kutcher might have developed pancreatitis while preparing to film "Jobs" in 2013, but another recent health scare appears to have been a bit more scary. In a preview for his appearance on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," the actor opened up about a serious health scare that he dealt with privately about two years ago. Kutcher said, "I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium" (via Us Weekly). He told the host, Bear Grylls, that he was "lucky to be alive" and that it took him nearly a year to fully regain his senses, according to Yahoo! News.
According to the Vasculitis Foundation, there are 20 different variations of the disease, although the condition is rare. Vasculitis is an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation of the blood vessels, which can damage the body's organs and tissues. Some forms of the disease can clear up on their own. However, most cases do require an individual to seek professional medical care and treatment. The symptoms of vasculitis depend on the form of the disease, but can consist of fever, fatigue, blurred vision, and severe headaches.
Kutcher has never publicly opened up about his struggle with vasculitis prior to his conversation with Grylls, but he appears to have fully recovered from the disease.