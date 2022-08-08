Ashton Kutcher Says He's Lucky To Be Alive After Private Health Scare

Ashton Kutcher is no stranger to health scares. During her "Hot Ones" appearance in 2021, Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, even opened up about his hospitalization while preparing to film "Jobs," a biographical drama about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, in 2013. Kunis explained that her husband had to be on a strict diet before and while filming "Jobs," which ultimately led him to being hospitalized twice. At one point, Kutcher was only eating grapes and developed pancreatitis.

After a screening of "Jobs" in 2013, the actor opened up about how the fruit-only diet he was on really messed with his health. He said, "I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie," Kutcher noted. "My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying ... considering everything" (via USA Today). The actor was referencing the fact that Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011.

Luckily, Kutcher recovered from pancreatitis and his health was soon on the mend. Everything appeared to figure itself out after the actor left the fruit-only diet in the past. But now, the entrepreneur has opened up about yet another health scare he experienced fairly recently — and this situation appeared to be way more serious at the time.