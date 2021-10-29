The Truth About Ashton Kutcher's Health Struggle That Landed Him In The Hospital Twice
When it comes to big movie roles, some actors will go above and beyond to get into character. Christian Bale dramatically transformed his body for "The Machinist," and Charlize Theron put on 30 pounds for "Monster." Eddie Redmayne worked with a choreographer, per a report in the medical journal BMJ, and met with ALS patients for months in order to accurately portray Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything." All these stars went on to win Oscars.
To prepare for his role in "Jobs," Ashton Kutcher also worked hard to become Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He opened up about his research to Quora in 2013, revealing he spent three months dissecting things like his behavior, walk, accent, "almost imperceptible lisp," as well as the way Jobs "used his hands to talk and how he counted with his fingers (pinky finger first), how he used the word 'aaaaand' and 'noooow' to think about what he was going to say next."
Kutcher said he also "started to consume what he consumed." Yet, eating the food Jobs ate ended up landing Kutcher in the hospital ... twice.
Mila Kunis said Ashton Kutcher 'only ate grapes at one point'
Ashton Kutcher revealed that he adopted the late Steve Jobs' "fruitarian" diet, per the Independent, and followed a strict diet of fruit, nuts, and seeds to prepare for his "Jobs" role. Unfortunately, mimicking Jobs' diet greatly affected Kutchers' health and sent the actor to the hospital with pancreas problems more than once.
He recalled the health scare after the film's 2013 screening (via USA Today), "First of all, the fruitarian diet can lead to, like, severe issues. I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie. I was like doubled over in pain." He added, "My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying ... considering everything." Years later, he told "Hot Ones" that he "started just drinking carrot juice nonstop all day long" which made his pancreas "crazy out of whack." He revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatitis, a disease in which your pancreas becomes inflamed, according to WebMD.
Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, shared more details about his health mishap during her own episode of "Hot Ones" on October 28 when she was asked if Kutcher actually gave himself pancreatitis from drinking "too much carrot juice." Not only did she confirm it, but she said her husband "downplayed" the severity of his situation. "He was so dumb," Kunis said. "He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid. We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!"