The Truth About Ashton Kutcher's Health Struggle That Landed Him In The Hospital Twice

When it comes to big movie roles, some actors will go above and beyond to get into character. Christian Bale dramatically transformed his body for "The Machinist," and Charlize Theron put on 30 pounds for "Monster." Eddie Redmayne worked with a choreographer, per a report in the medical journal BMJ, and met with ALS patients for months in order to accurately portray Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything." All these stars went on to win Oscars.

To prepare for his role in "Jobs," Ashton Kutcher also worked hard to become Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He opened up about his research to Quora in 2013, revealing he spent three months dissecting things like his behavior, walk, accent, "almost imperceptible lisp," as well as the way Jobs "used his hands to talk and how he counted with his fingers (pinky finger first), how he used the word 'aaaaand' and 'noooow' to think about what he was going to say next."

Kutcher said he also "started to consume what he consumed." Yet, eating the food Jobs ate ended up landing Kutcher in the hospital ... twice.