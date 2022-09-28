RHOC Alum David Beador's Marriage Drama Isn't Slowing Down

Fans first met David Beador in 2014 (via IMDb) when he and his then-wife, Shannon Beador, starred in the Bravo hit series "The Real Housewives of Orange County." During his time on the show, fans saw the good, the bad, and the ugly of the couple's relationship play out. From a vow renewal to a nasty divorce battle that involved plenty of court dates, the Beadors laid it all out for the cameras.

Like Shannon, David moved on in his love life with Lesley Cook, now Lesley Beador. According to Us Weekly, the couple tied the knot in 2020, not long after his divorce from Shannon was finalized. At the time of their wedding, Lesley was pregnant with the couple's only child. Things appeared to be going well, but on September 16, People reported that David filed for divorce. Court documents revealed that the former reality star listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason why he decided to call it quits with Lesley. He also asked that the court grant him joint custody of the couple's daughter — apparently, they had a prenup in place.

Interestingly enough, Lesley shared a post a few days later on her Instagram account revealing that the pair had patched things up, or at least that's what it seemed like at first. People recently shared that Lesley posted on her Instagram stories to let everyone know that David "filed a request for dismissal a few days ago," though the court records did not indicate the adjustment. Now, though, things have seemingly changed again.