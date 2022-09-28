RHOC Alum David Beador's Marriage Drama Isn't Slowing Down
Fans first met David Beador in 2014 (via IMDb) when he and his then-wife, Shannon Beador, starred in the Bravo hit series "The Real Housewives of Orange County." During his time on the show, fans saw the good, the bad, and the ugly of the couple's relationship play out. From a vow renewal to a nasty divorce battle that involved plenty of court dates, the Beadors laid it all out for the cameras.
Like Shannon, David moved on in his love life with Lesley Cook, now Lesley Beador. According to Us Weekly, the couple tied the knot in 2020, not long after his divorce from Shannon was finalized. At the time of their wedding, Lesley was pregnant with the couple's only child. Things appeared to be going well, but on September 16, People reported that David filed for divorce. Court documents revealed that the former reality star listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason why he decided to call it quits with Lesley. He also asked that the court grant him joint custody of the couple's daughter — apparently, they had a prenup in place.
Interestingly enough, Lesley shared a post a few days later on her Instagram account revealing that the pair had patched things up, or at least that's what it seemed like at first. People recently shared that Lesley posted on her Instagram stories to let everyone know that David "filed a request for dismissal a few days ago," though the court records did not indicate the adjustment. Now, though, things have seemingly changed again.
David Beador and Lesley Cook split
Are they or aren't they? Well, it appears as though Lesley Beador and her husband, former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star David Beador, are calling it quits after all. Lesley took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself and the couple's daughter on September 27 as she updated fans on her and David's current state of affairs. "I am filing for divorce. While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best," she wrote in the caption. "I value myself and the happiness and well-being of my children." According to Us Weekly, David has yet to speak out on Lesley's announcement as of writing.
Lesley ended her Instagram post by sharing that she was "looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos." She seems to have disabled comments on the post so fans and friends couldn't weigh in. The 38-year-old also added a short update on her Instagram stories, saying that she has "a lot to share" and "one day," she will. "For now I'm going to focus on spending all my free time with my amazing kiddos and laughing with friends."
Things seemed to be going a lot more smoothly for the pair at the beginning of the year. On February 14, Lesley shared a video clip of David doing the squat challenge and in the caption of the post, she used several hashtags to describe her husband, including "super hubs" and "best friends." Sigh.