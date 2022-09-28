Lawyer Weighs In On Ant Anstead's Explosive New Parenting Claims Against Christina Hall - Exclusive

On September 27, Ant Anstead claimed that Christina Hall has been "exploiting" their son by letting him be on television, as well as social media, for marketing purposes. "It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content," he stated in his paperwork obtained by Us Weekly.

Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney Tre Lovell believes the "For the Love of Cars" presenter could have a strong case if the claims are true. "The court has one interest and that is of the child," Lovell told Nicki Swift exclusively. He went on to say that the court will most likely grant Anstead legal custody if they find Hudson is too young to be in a "stressful" reality television environment "where drama and conflict are the goal to garner ratings." He added, "Oftentimes, the court may want to hear from experts on child psychology to educate itself and make an informed decision."

This argument of a child being too vulnerable for the reality television world seems to be the main focus, as Anstead mentioned in his court papers "Toddlers & Tiaras" star Kailia Posey, who according to Page Six, died by suicide at age 16. The television presenter seemingly tried to make a link to his point that, "children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth."