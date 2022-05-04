The Tragic Death Of Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey

Because Kailia Posey inadvertently contributed so much to the pop culture zeitgeist because of her viral meme, fans showered her love online.

"16 is so young. She didn't even get a chance to live her life yet. Sad. R.I.P.," one fan tweeted. "Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace," another wrote on Instagram. Many also took this time as an opportunity to highlight the importance of one's mental health. "Got a friend struggling very severely right now with mental health issues. They're taking the right steps to get help they need," a user on Twitter wrote. "It's always good to acknowledge when you're down and get help. We all struggle, check up on your friends & loved ones, could be their last day."

Meanwhile, one of her friends, magician Kadan Bart Rockett, posted a tribute to her on Instagram. "You knew her from the TV show Toddlers & Tiaras, the Netflix movie, ELI, her viral video & GIF, as an incredible contortionist as well as Pageant Queen but to me, she was Kailia; my first 'girlfriend', my first magicians assistant & my forever friend. Her smile lit up every room she entered & her sweet spirit will live on forever in our hearts," he wrote. "I cannot began to comprehend WHY. If only I could have talked to you one more time. If you or anyone your know is struggling, YOU ARE NOT ALONE. PLEASE reach out to family, friends or most any other human!"

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.