Shania Twain Admits Divisive Topic Led To A Tense Moment With Oprah Winfrey
Shania Twain recently opened up about a debate she once had with Oprah Winfrey, that quickly became unpleasant. Twain and Winfrey have a storied history, as the "You're Still the One" singer has had several sit-down interviews with the famed broadcaster. Following the release of her 1995 album, "The Woman in Me," Twain stopped by "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and opened up about the death of her parents and sneaking into bars to perform. Twain's album achieved massive success — peaking at No. 1 on the Top Country Album chart, where it sat for 29 weeks.
Years later, Twain returned to Winfrey's daytime talk show to promote her book, "From This Moment On" and to open up about her failed marriage to Robert John "Mutt" Lange. During the episode, Twain also shared a sneak peek of her docu-series, "Why Not? With Shania Twain," which aired on The Oprah Winfrey Network.
Twain has developed a good rapport with the Emmy-winning journalist through the years. However, Twain recently recalled a tense exchange she had with Winfrey over a divisive topic.
Shania Twain and Oprah Winfrey had a sour conversation about religion
Despite having several heartfelt discussions with Oprah Winfrey throughout the years, Shania Twain recently revealed that religion is the one off-limits topic. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast — hosted by Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie — Twain opened up about her "most memorable" dinner experience that quickly went south.
"I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey ... She's such a smart lady," Twain said. "It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, 'Let's stop talking about religion!" Twain went on to explain that due to Winfrey's devotion to her religion, which differs from the singer's spiritual beliefs, she changed the subject.
That's not to say Twain begrudges those who come from a religious background; she was also raised by a God-fearing family. "Growing up in a family that believed very much that God was going to be there to help you through things and then also having the music, what an inspiring way to grow up," she said during an episode of her Apple Music show, "Home Now Radio."