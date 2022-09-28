Shania Twain Admits Divisive Topic Led To A Tense Moment With Oprah Winfrey

Shania Twain recently opened up about a debate she once had with Oprah Winfrey, that quickly became unpleasant. Twain and Winfrey have a storied history, as the "You're Still the One" singer has had several sit-down interviews with the famed broadcaster. Following the release of her 1995 album, "The Woman in Me," Twain stopped by "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and opened up about the death of her parents and sneaking into bars to perform. Twain's album achieved massive success — peaking at No. 1 on the Top Country Album chart, where it sat for 29 weeks.

Years later, Twain returned to Winfrey's daytime talk show to promote her book, "From This Moment On" and to open up about her failed marriage to Robert John "Mutt" Lange. During the episode, Twain also shared a sneak peek of her docu-series, "Why Not? With Shania Twain," which aired on The Oprah Winfrey Network.

Twain has developed a good rapport with the Emmy-winning journalist through the years. However, Twain recently recalled a tense exchange she had with Winfrey over a divisive topic.