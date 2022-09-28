Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Reportedly Take Their Relationship To The Next Level
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White come from two entirely different worlds — she used to pretend to suck blood for a living, while he never sucked when he shredded the slopes on his snowboard. In fact, White has three Olympic gold medals.
While Dobrev might not have any reason to teach White the art of pretending to feed on a fellow human being, "The Vampire Diaries" star has been learning a new skill from her retired snowboarder boyfriend. "I'm teaching Nina how to surf currently. She's so talented as a snowboarder, which is great, because I've been in past relationships when they couldn't snowboard, and I'm a terrible coach," White told Us Weekly in July 2022. In addition to sharing a love of hurtling across frozen and non-frozen H2O on a board, Dobrev and White are both fond of TikTok, their spoiled canine companions, and traveling.
The couple has spent time globe-trotting together since they started dating in 2019. As White explained to People, they were busy with their work obligations early on in their relationship, but they flew to them together whenever possible. Their relationship also faced a big test at the beginning of the pandemic when White and Dobrev decided to quarantine together — and it looks like they got along so swimmingly that they've decided to become permanent roomies.
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev got their first place together
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have decided to take a bite out of the Big Apple together. A source told Us Weekly that the couple has moved into a new place in New York City, and living there long-term will be a first for White and Dobrev. "They're excited to explore the city together," said the insider.
The last time the actor and the athlete shared a space, they took on an ambitious DIY project. Dobrev decided that her Hollywood home needed a makeover, so she told Architectural Digest that she and White painted the exterior themselves. While it was a long and difficult process, Dobrev explained, "It turned out beautiful, so I'm happy I did it."
The couple's high level of comfort with each other as cohabitators and travel companions isn't the only sign that they're serious. Per People, their first red carpet event together was the London premiere of the movie "Top Gun: Maverick," which starred Dobrev's ex, Glen Powell. And White further proved that he's secure in his relationship by watching Dobrev act alongside another ex, Ian Somerhalder, on "The Vampire Diaries." He told Us Weekly, "There's a lot of episodes. Not that I was mad about it, but I didn't realize, like, how deep I was going to go." If White hasn't finished the series yet, he has something to keep him occupied during his downtime in NYC.