Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Reportedly Take Their Relationship To The Next Level

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White come from two entirely different worlds — she used to pretend to suck blood for a living, while he never sucked when he shredded the slopes on his snowboard. In fact, White has three Olympic gold medals.

While Dobrev might not have any reason to teach White the art of pretending to feed on a fellow human being, "The Vampire Diaries" star has been learning a new skill from her retired snowboarder boyfriend. "I'm teaching Nina how to surf currently. She's so talented as a snowboarder, which is great, because I've been in past relationships when they couldn't snowboard, and I'm a terrible coach," White told Us Weekly in July 2022. In addition to sharing a love of hurtling across frozen and non-frozen H2O on a board, Dobrev and White are both fond of TikTok, their spoiled canine companions, and traveling.

The couple has spent time globe-trotting together since they started dating in 2019. As White explained to People, they were busy with their work obligations early on in their relationship, but they flew to them together whenever possible. Their relationship also faced a big test at the beginning of the pandemic when White and Dobrev decided to quarantine together — and it looks like they got along so swimmingly that they've decided to become permanent roomies.