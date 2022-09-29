Johnny Depp And Amber Head's Trial Movie Has Everyone Offering The Same Hot Take

Not since OJ Simpson had a court case like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial so captured America's attention. The six-week televised trial, which ruled mostly in Depp's favor, according to People, disclosed intimate details from the duo's turbulent marriage for all to digest. Given that the case involved harrowing allegations of domestic violence, some criticized the allowance of cameras in the courtroom. Stanford professor and longtime Heard supporter Michele Dauber, for instance, called it "disgusting" to compel Heard to "describe sexual assault on TV," arguing that victims would be deterred from coming forward, per The Mercury News.

Nonetheless, the cameras were there. And despite complaints, the public couldn't help but watch and discuss while the real-life drama unfolded onscreen. Viral TikTok videos were made from Depp's and Heard's testimonies, while the movie stars' counsel garnered fan attention too. Camille Vasquez, one of Depp's lead attorneys, gained such popularity for her legal prowess and courtroom camaraderie with Depp that many wondered if the two were dating (Vasquez shut down romance rumors, calling them "sexist.")

As Depp and Heard prepare to appeal the trial verdict, the media circus surrounding the long-finished trial isn't quite over. A first look at Tubi's "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial," a cinematic depiction of the proceedings, has been unveiled ... and opinions seem virtually unanimous about the film.