Johnny Depp And Amber Head's Trial Movie Has Everyone Offering The Same Hot Take
Not since OJ Simpson had a court case like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial so captured America's attention. The six-week televised trial, which ruled mostly in Depp's favor, according to People, disclosed intimate details from the duo's turbulent marriage for all to digest. Given that the case involved harrowing allegations of domestic violence, some criticized the allowance of cameras in the courtroom. Stanford professor and longtime Heard supporter Michele Dauber, for instance, called it "disgusting" to compel Heard to "describe sexual assault on TV," arguing that victims would be deterred from coming forward, per The Mercury News.
Nonetheless, the cameras were there. And despite complaints, the public couldn't help but watch and discuss while the real-life drama unfolded onscreen. Viral TikTok videos were made from Depp's and Heard's testimonies, while the movie stars' counsel garnered fan attention too. Camille Vasquez, one of Depp's lead attorneys, gained such popularity for her legal prowess and courtroom camaraderie with Depp that many wondered if the two were dating (Vasquez shut down romance rumors, calling them "sexist.")
As Depp and Heard prepare to appeal the trial verdict, the media circus surrounding the long-finished trial isn't quite over. A first look at Tubi's "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial," a cinematic depiction of the proceedings, has been unveiled ... and opinions seem virtually unanimous about the film.
The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial film is a bomb already
"Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" just dropped its first trailer on September 28 — and it has everyone asking, "What did we just watch?" The Tubi original film stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, respectively, with Hapka even donning Depp's trademark ponytail and goatee. Character resemblances aside, it seems like the depicted legal proceeding will echo nuances of the actual trial, such as Depp's courtroom doodling, social media's captivation with Heard's testimony, and even Depp's suspicions about James Franco.
Now that the internet has gotten a glimpse at the film's overview, the question remains: "Why?" That's what many members of the Twitter-sphere asked, with one tweeting, "Nothing about this is a good idea." Others mocked the production value, with one user tweeting, "Absolutely hilarious! Was the entire budget $100?" Although it seems few people expected the highest quality from "Hot Take," many Twitter users were still taken aback by the lagging effort in transforming Hapka, into Depp, who is 19 years older than Hapka. "That guy on 'SNL' looked more like Johnny than this dude," another Twitter user wrote about Hapka.
One of the most interesting takes on "Hot Take," however, raised the issue of defamation — the very one over which Depp and Heard sued one another. "If they make him out to be an abuser, can't he sue them?" one astute Twitter user inquired.