Johnny Depp Piles Onto Amber Heard's Legal Woes After Mistrial Denial

Despite the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial ending in June, the case is far from over. Heard sought a mistrial in early July, claiming that one of the trial jurors "was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022," per court documents obtained by NBC News. However, Judge Penney Azcarate denied her request in a ruling on July 13, stating that no juror fraud was committed, per Variety. "The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," Azcarate stated in her written order.

Heard didn't go away quietly. On July 21, the actor officially filed to appeal the verdict that found her guilty of defaming Depp in a 2018 op-ed, per People. In a statement to the press justifying the appeal, a spokesperson for Heard cited "errors" by the court "that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment."

Despite Depp seemingly moving on with life after the trial, a spokesperson for the "Crybaby" actor did make a statement, via Deadline, about Heard's appeal. "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict ... We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand," the rep said. Now, Depp just followed suit and threw another wrench into the ever-lengthening defamation case.