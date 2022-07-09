Amber Heard's Fight Against The Johnny Depp Verdict Is Heating Up

Amber Heard is asking the court to issue a new ruling in the Johnny Depp defamation case. Court documents obtained by People show that Heard's lawyers are asking for a mistrial based on new information about a certain juror on the case. Per the documents, even though it was a 77-year-old whom the court summoned to serve as a juror, it was actually a 52-year-old with the same name and address who showed up. "It is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a [case] such as this," the filing read.

CNN reports that this new filing means Heard's lawyers are arguing that the trial was compromised since the juror on the list was not the same as the person who sat on the jury. It's uncertain what the next course of action will be from the court and Depp.

Heard's request for a mistrial comes in the wake of her claiming that social media users played a significant role in the outcome of the trial. "You still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation," she said during an appearance on "Today." The jury might've reached a verdict, but the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard debacle is definitely far from over.