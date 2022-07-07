Lawyer Slams Bizarre Fake Juror Theory From Amber Heard's Legal Team - Exclusive

In June, Amber Heard learned the verdict in the defamation suit brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, but her fight isn't over just yet. Despite telling "Today" that she didn't "blame" the jury for the outcome, the "Aquaman" actor's legal team's now switching gears.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Heard's team is calling for the entire verdict to be thrown out. Their reasoning? For starters, they maintain that Depp's team didn't do enough to prove he had been negatively affected by Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. However, one of their bigger claims asserts that one of the jurors shouldn't have been allowed to participate. That's because, as noted in TMZ's report, Heard's team has done some digging, and believe that while, Juror 15 was said to have been born in 1945, they may actually have been born in 1970.

If the inconsistency proves to be true, that would throw a massive spanner in the works for the initial verdict. However, is it true? Per TMZ, Depp's lawyers don't think so — but given that they are on opposing sides, that's hardly a shock. The real question is, what do legal minds outside the trial think?