Amber Heard Lets Her Feelings About The Jury In Johnny Depp Trial Out
Amber Heard has made her feelings about the infamous trial seen around the world very clear. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll probably already know that Heard went head-to-head with her former husband, Johnny Depp, in the courtroom after Depp accused her of defamation and was looking for $50 million in damages, according to court documents. Heard then countersued, looking for a whopping $100 million in damages.
The trial gripped the world and saw some seriously shocking allegations come to light, including both accusing the other of abuse. Details of some of their nasty fights came to light, as well as downright bizarre moments like when a woman had to be removed from the courtroom after she claimed Depp had fathered her child. Really.
Ultimately though, Heard lost the case after the jury shared their verdict and she was ordered to pay her ex $10.3 million, per Courthouse News Service. Heard expressed her disappointment in a statement, saying in part as it was revealed she planned to appeal the verdict (via Deadline), "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback." Now, Heard is speaking out again about the case and jury — and she's not holding back.
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp a 'fantastic actor'
Amber Heard got very candid as she continued to protest her innocence during an interview with NBC News, with a teaser video from the chat released on June 13 showing the star becoming emotional as she discussed the jury's decision in the Johnny Depp case. "How could they not come to that conclusion? They have sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop, relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial, 'randos' as I say," she told journalist Savannah Guthrie. Heard then admitted she didn't blame the jury for the outcome, noting, "I actually understand. [Johnny Depp] was a beloved character and people feel they know them. He's a fantastic actor. Again, how could they after listening to three and a half weeks of the testimony of how I was a non-credible person, not believe a word that comes out of my mouth."
Naturally, Heard's comments during the TV interview caused quite a stir online, which her spokesperson hit back at in a statement obtained by Nicki Swift. "Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media," they said. "Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."
