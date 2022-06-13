Amber Heard Lets Her Feelings About The Jury In Johnny Depp Trial Out

Amber Heard has made her feelings about the infamous trial seen around the world very clear. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll probably already know that Heard went head-to-head with her former husband, Johnny Depp, in the courtroom after Depp accused her of defamation and was looking for $50 million in damages, according to court documents. Heard then countersued, looking for a whopping $100 million in damages.

The trial gripped the world and saw some seriously shocking allegations come to light, including both accusing the other of abuse. Details of some of their nasty fights came to light, as well as downright bizarre moments like when a woman had to be removed from the courtroom after she claimed Depp had fathered her child. Really.

Ultimately though, Heard lost the case after the jury shared their verdict and she was ordered to pay her ex $10.3 million, per Courthouse News Service. Heard expressed her disappointment in a statement, saying in part as it was revealed she planned to appeal the verdict (via Deadline), "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback." Now, Heard is speaking out again about the case and jury — and she's not holding back.