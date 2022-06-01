Amber Heard Speaks Out After Devastating Legal Loss

In what seems to be the conclusion to a long battle in an even longer war, the jury in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial reached a verdict on June 1. The unanimous decision, read in court before Judge Penny Azcarate, found that Heard defamed Depp — knowingly and with actual malice — when she claimed to be a domestic abuse victim in her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, per NBC News. Effectively, Depp won his defamation lawsuit against Heard on all claims, with the jury awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

As for Heard's $100 million countersuit against Depp, the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages — on one claim (out of three) that Depp's former attorney, Adam Waldman, had defamed her. Heard received $0 in punitive damages. Given that Depp won the case he set out to prove (and the respective amount awarded to each individual), it's fair to say this verdict is a loss for Team Heard.

The "Aquaman" actor was quick to release a statement after the verdict aired. Here is Heard's perspective on this massive legal blow.