Johnny Depp Makes The Goal Of His Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Crystal Clear

Things are really heating up in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial...

As you may recall, the couple first met in 2011 while filming "Rum Diary," per People. It wasn't until 2015, however, that they tied the knot. "Nothing is a dramatic change. We've been together for a long time now, so it's been a fairly organic process. I have a fiercely independent spirit," she once told Elle about married life with the award-winning actor. Alas, things have dramatically changed since then. In 2016 Heard filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, per Us Weekly. But things took an even greater turn for the worse when Heard filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Heard alleged in the filing that throughout the length of their relationship Depp had been both verbally and physically abusive to her. Three months later, however, Heard and Depp reached a divorce agreement, and Heard subsequently dismissed the restraining order.

Then, in 2018, Heard wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post. "I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse," she penned in the bombshell op-ed without directly naming Depp. Shortly after, Depp fired back at Heard with a $50 million defamation lawsuit. In turn, Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million. But now Depp is making the goal of his lawsuit crystal clear...