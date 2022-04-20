Johnny Depp Makes The Goal Of His Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Crystal Clear
Things are really heating up in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial...
As you may recall, the couple first met in 2011 while filming "Rum Diary," per People. It wasn't until 2015, however, that they tied the knot. "Nothing is a dramatic change. We've been together for a long time now, so it's been a fairly organic process. I have a fiercely independent spirit," she once told Elle about married life with the award-winning actor. Alas, things have dramatically changed since then. In 2016 Heard filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, per Us Weekly. But things took an even greater turn for the worse when Heard filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Heard alleged in the filing that throughout the length of their relationship Depp had been both verbally and physically abusive to her. Three months later, however, Heard and Depp reached a divorce agreement, and Heard subsequently dismissed the restraining order.
Then, in 2018, Heard wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post. "I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse," she penned in the bombshell op-ed without directly naming Depp. Shortly after, Depp fired back at Heard with a $50 million defamation lawsuit. In turn, Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million. But now Depp is making the goal of his lawsuit crystal clear...
Johnny Depp says the goal of his lawsuit is 'the truth'
Johnny Depp says he is seeking "the truth."
On April 19, actor Johnny Depp took the stand in his defamation suit against his former wife, Amber Heard, and made it clear in no uncertain terms what he wished to accomplish. "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," Depp declared on the stand, per People. "Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16," he continued. "My goal is the truth," he declared. Depp went on to add that he hoped to "clear the record" of the allegations. "It's been six years of trying times," he confessed. "It's pretty strange when one day you're Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years. I didn't want any of those people to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them or that I was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty."
Depp is set to be cross-examined by Heard's team of attorneys on April 20.