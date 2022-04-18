Why Amber Heard's Friend Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp's Trial

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Amber Heard's ongoing legal troubles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp continue to get messier. On April 9, Heard posted a rare public statement to her Instagram about her drama with Depp. "I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world," she wrote in the text post, before announcing she will be withdrawing from social media for a while during his court case against her.

Depp is suing Heard defamation, citing his career woes as attributable to a 2018 Washington Post Op-Ed she wrote where she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse, without naming Depp has an abuser. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power," Heard wrote in her IG statement, "I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny."

The case, which comes after Depp lost his libel suit against The U.K. Sun for calling him a "wife beater" (per People), has already made headlines for its who's-who of possible celebrity witnesses, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now someone from Heard's camp has caused a stir by actually being tossed from the courtroom permanently.