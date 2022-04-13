Johnny Depp's Courtroom Reaction To The Claim He's Obsessed With Elon Musk Says It All

Johnny Depp is delivering the courtroom reactions we expected from his trial.

During opening statements in his defamation trial against Amber Heard on April 12, Depp couldn't help but laugh at Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, accusing him of a fixation with his ex-wife's one-time beau. Bredehoft shot down Depp's allegations that Heard has failed to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and ACLU as she had pledged, per the Independent. The "Aquaman" star, Bredehoft declared, was donating her settlement incrementally, hitting a hiccup when she paused payments to save for her court battles against Depp. Bredehoft continued, "[S]he was also dating Elon Musk by this time, you will find out that Mr. Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk. She was dating him, so he gave $500,000 to both of those charities in her honor."

Depp was seen in the live stream footage cracking a smirk when Bredhoft insisted that he is obsessed with the tech mogul. Although the Tesla founder's name was mentioned only in passing, it already sent ripples through the Twittersphere. "Oh ya, Johnny's OBSESSED with Elon," one fan sarcastically observed of the footage on Twitter. "Johnny Depp trying hard not to laugh out loud at being accused of being obsessed with Elon Musk just made my day," another fan wrote. Another viewer pointed out that Depp also couldn't hold back a smile when attorneys "brought up Captain Jack Sparrow" during opening statements.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.