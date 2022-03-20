A-List Celebrities Are Getting Dragged Into Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Legal Drama

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is far from over, and now, a number of their peers in the industry are getting dragged into the mess.

The long, drawn-out battle started in 2018 when Heard accused her ex-husband of domestic violence in an Op-Ed she wrote for The Washington Post. Depp then filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against her, claiming that the allegations had adverse effects on his career, per Rolling Stone. His lawyers said the piece "depended on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her" — a claim they say is "categorically and demonstrably false."

Months later, Heard filed a motion to dismiss the complaint and explained in great detail some of the instances of the alleged abuse she claimed to have experienced with Depp. But he said that she fabricated the stories and insisted that it was Heard who abused him. "I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life," Depp said of the claims, per The Washington Post. "I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman." The "Aquaman" star's motion to dismiss was thrown out, and she instead countersued Depp for $100 million. Now, after countless delays, both parties are ready to take the stand, and they're bringing some of their friends along with them.