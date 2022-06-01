The Verdict In The Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard Trial Is Finally Clear

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard has finally come to a close. Depp was suing Heard for $50 million in Fairfax County Circuit Court from the fallout of an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in December 2018. Even though the piece does not name Depp, he claims that her self-description of "a public figure representing domestic abuse" destroyed his career and reputation.

This highly-publicized case revealed many intimate, ugly, and absurd details of their relationship, leaving the public with plenty to fuel speculation. Testimonies heightened the drama as the public heard claims of Depp's violence from Heard's sister, Heard's violence from Depp's bodyguard, and even a moment from supermodel Kate Moss to set the record straight on rumors of abuse from her time dating the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. Also, who could forget the whole Heard poop scandal?

Testimony in the case wrapped up May 26. When Heard testified for the last time, she explained how Depp and his attorney Adam Waldman caused her to feel "harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day" over the statements they made about her throughout the trial, per CBS News. She added, "Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life and things I've lived through used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day." The day prior, Depp said of his ex-wife's accusations, "Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false." Well, what did the jury decide?