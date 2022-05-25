Body Language Expert Reveals The Telltale Sign In Kate Moss' Game-Changing Testimony - Exclusive

The Johnny Depp trial madness continues as his bitter court battle against Amber Heard rages on. The actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of "sexual violence." Even though Heard didn't mention Depp by name, his legal team maintains that the article was clearly about him. They claim her accusations negatively impacted the actor's reputation and hampered his career prospects. Depp is demanding $50 million in damages.

The former couple has been slinging mud throughout two civil court proceedings. The first was during Depp's libel 2020 lawsuit against The Sun for branding him a "wife beater" after Heard's op-ed. Depp ultimately lost the suit against the newspaper, however, in his current defamation case against Heard, a moment in Heard's testimony has fans believing there may be an opposite outcome.

During her time on the stand, Heard slipped up by mentioning Kate Moss in her testimony. By name-checking Depp's ex-girlfriend, it opened the door for Moss to be called as a witness for Depp's rebuttal. It was a potentially costly mistake by Heard, as Moss gave remote testimony on May 25 that seemed to squash the comparison of Depp's alleged abuse of Heard to a rumor about him doing the same to the British supermodel. Despite them splitting in 1998, Moss' testimony indicated she may still be #TeamJohnny. A body language expert reveals the telltale sign in Moss' testimony that might be game-changing in Depp's case.