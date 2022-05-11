Why Amber Heard Mentioning Kate Moss Could Completely Change Johnny Depp's Case

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial rages on as the divorcees continue to publicly duke it out in the courtroom. Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post detailing her experience as a survivor of "sexual violence." Depp claims the article severely damaged his career and reputation and he's demanding that his ex-wife pay him $50 million in damages. Heard didn't mention Depp by name in the WaPo piece, however, she was granted a temporary restraining order against him on the grounds of domestic violence just days after their 2016 split.

It's not Depp's first defamation rodeo, as the actor (unsuccessfully) attempted to sue The Sun in 2020 for calling him "a wife-beater" following Heard's op-ed. The British outlet published a scathing opinion piece tearing down Depp following their victorious day in court, but that was nothing compared to the latest bombshells from Depp's defamation trial against Heard, where the stars' testimonies have revealed each other's deepest, darkest secrets.

Heard pulled out the big guns during her time on the witness stand. She defended herself by firing off some very serious domestic violence allegations against Depp. However, she unwittingly shot herself in the foot during her testimony after name-checking one of the actor's ex-girlfriends. And, the mistake may prove to be an incredibly costly one, because Heard mentioning Kate Moss could completely change Depp's case.