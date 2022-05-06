Amber Heard Alleges Disturbing Fight With Johnny Depp Over James Franco

During her second day of testimony on May 5, 2022, Heard recounted Depp's alleged jealousy over her "Pineapple Express" and "The Adderall Diaries" co-star. Heard claimed that Depp "hated, hated James Franco... already accusing [her] of secretly having a thing with him in [her] past."

During a May 2014 flight from Boston to Los Angeles, Heard claimed things escalated violently over the issue. Testifying that Depp was already intoxicated and "reek[ed] of weed and alcohol" when boarding the plane, Heard claimed that Depp interrogated her about her love scenes with Franco in the project the two were working on at the time. She also alleged that Depp "called her a go-getter... a sl*t," and made graphic references to her body in front of other passengers. Things worsened when Depp allegedly threw "ice cubes, utensils" at Heard, struck her across the face, and kicked a chair into her hip. Heard also alleged that Depp "kicked [her] in the back," causing her to fall over.

Some of Heard's story contradicts the testimony of Keenan Wyatt, Depp's friend who was also aboard the flight. As the sound technician testified earlier in the trial, he did not recall a physical fight between Depp and Heard on the flight; did not recall Depp allegedly passing out on the flight; and did not recall Depp allegedly verbally accosting Heard. Wyatt also alleged that Heard shouted at him on the flight when he attempted to soothe things over between her and Depp. Depp denies ever assaulting heard, and also previously testified that he'd taken opiates prior to the flight and was not drunk. He also claimed that it was Heard who attempted to start a fight with him on the flight, at which point he immediately headed straight to the bathroom, where he slept for the entire trip.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.