Amber Heard Alleges Disturbing Fight With Johnny Depp Over James Franco
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
James Franco's name has arisen several times already during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case. Depp testified that he believed Heard and Franco had an affair during Depp and Heard's marriage. During the cross-examination of forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, Depp's lawyers asked the expert witness about the nature of Heard's relationship with Franco, per TooFab. Hughes had listed Franco on what she called a "different part of the document" labeled "intimate relationships," and clarified that he and Heard were "friends — got close — but [Heard] really wanted to be with Johnny." She also annotated the date December 2015 as when the two "became more friends... more friendly." Hughes also testified, "[Heard] wasn't telling me this was an intimate relationship."
In Depp's 2018 libel case against News Group Newspapers, Franco was also a popular topic. Testifying as a witness, Heard said that Franco once asked about her facial bruising after an alleged fight with Depp (per Newsweek). "He saw my face and said, 'What the f—?'," Heard said at the time. During that trial, CCTV footage was also shown of Heard and Franco inside an elevator. With the two facing away from the camera, Heard appeared to back herself into Franco as the "Disaster Artist" star seemingly leaned his face into her hair. The video was reportedly dated May 2016, allegedly right after Depp and Heard's last reported fight.
Taking the stand again on May 5, 2022, Heard detailed her accusations of Depp's abuse toward her over her relationship with Franco.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard allegedly fought furiously over James Franco
During her second day of testimony on May 5, 2022, Heard recounted Depp's alleged jealousy over her "Pineapple Express" and "The Adderall Diaries" co-star. Heard claimed that Depp "hated, hated James Franco... already accusing [her] of secretly having a thing with him in [her] past."
During a May 2014 flight from Boston to Los Angeles, Heard claimed things escalated violently over the issue. Testifying that Depp was already intoxicated and "reek[ed] of weed and alcohol" when boarding the plane, Heard claimed that Depp interrogated her about her love scenes with Franco in the project the two were working on at the time. She also alleged that Depp "called her a go-getter... a sl*t," and made graphic references to her body in front of other passengers. Things worsened when Depp allegedly threw "ice cubes, utensils" at Heard, struck her across the face, and kicked a chair into her hip. Heard also alleged that Depp "kicked [her] in the back," causing her to fall over.
Some of Heard's story contradicts the testimony of Keenan Wyatt, Depp's friend who was also aboard the flight. As the sound technician testified earlier in the trial, he did not recall a physical fight between Depp and Heard on the flight; did not recall Depp allegedly passing out on the flight; and did not recall Depp allegedly verbally accosting Heard. Wyatt also alleged that Heard shouted at him on the flight when he attempted to soothe things over between her and Depp. Depp denies ever assaulting heard, and also previously testified that he'd taken opiates prior to the flight and was not drunk. He also claimed that it was Heard who attempted to start a fight with him on the flight, at which point he immediately headed straight to the bathroom, where he slept for the entire trip.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.