Amber Heard Revisits Her Tumultuous Relationship With Johnny Depp In Tearful Testimony

The following article includes discussion of alleged domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp's legal team wrapped their case on April 28 in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, leaving behind a lot of emotional testimony for the jury to consider. As Team Depp's first witness, his sister, Christi Dembrowski, set the emotional stakes high with harrowing testimony of their mother's emotional and physical abuse. "Mom would scream, yell at him, she would hit him, call him names," Dembrowski recalled (per the Daily Mail) while Depp listened on, looking to the floor. Another tearjerking witness was Depp's longtime friend Isaac Baruch, who — while wiping tears from his eyes — stated, "For Johnny ... his family has been completely wrecked by all of this stuff and it's not ... it's not fair... it's not right" (per Independent).

Depp had his own time on the stand, of course, testifying that Heard's 2018 op-ed in the The Washington Post caused irrevocable damage to his career. "It was like somebody hit me in the back of the head with a two-by-four," Depp said, per Rolling Stone. "Even if I had done an interview to try to explain myself, it turned into a hit piece. So my mouth was shut."

In week four of the trial, Heard's defense team has been up to bat, with the "Aquaman" actor taking the stand on May 4. Unsurprisingly, Heard had a lot to say.