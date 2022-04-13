Johnny Depp Gets Emotional As His Sister Recalls Their Tragic Childhood

Johnny Depp has always been open about his dysfunctional relationship with his mother, Betty Sue Palmer. "She could be a real bitch on wheels," he told Rolling Stone in 2018, recounting what he said at her funeral: "My mom was maybe the meanest human being I have ever met in my life." Christi Dembrowski, Depp's 61-year-old sister, testified in court and discussed at length how their own mother physically abused them growing up. "Father was a kind, patient, loving, gentle man. Our mom was the opposite, very high strung, very nervous, anxiety, angry," she said, per the Daily Mail. "She screamed, she yelled, she hit, she threw things, she called us names," she added, and assured that Depp has not once attempted to fight back. He also appeared distraught while his sister recalled their dark past.

Elsewhere in the testimony, Dembrowski also revealed that Amber Heard had called Depp names, singling out a specific instance where she insulted him for his interest in joining a Dior campaign. She apparently called him an "old, fat man." Dembrowski continued, "Her reaction to that was she was in disbelief and sort of disgust because she said Dior, why would Dior want to do business with you? They're about class and style and you don't have style."

Meanwhile, Heard's lawyers also came in with shocking claims, alleging that Depp had "sexually assaulted" her during their short-lived marriage. "You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms about the violence that she suffered," defense lawyer Ben Rottenborn said, per Deadline.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.