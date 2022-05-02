Amber Heard's Claims About Johnny Depp Reportedly Cost Him Big Time

Beyond the witness testimonies and audio recordings contesting domestic abuse in their past relationship, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing trial is, at its heart, still a defamation case. After Heard published a 2018 op-ed labeling herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse," Depp hit her with a $50 million defamation lawsuit. Referring to Heard's abuse allegations, which Depp wholly denies, his attorney Benjamin Chew said in his April 12 opening statement that "they can cause irreparable harm to someone's reputation, and when your career depends on your reputation that harm can be particularly devastating," per USA Today.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million in 2020, citing that the actor "authorized and conspired" with former lawyer Adam Waldman to defame her by calling her allegations a "hoax," via The New York Times. In her op-ed for The Washington Post, Heard claimed that by speaking out about her alleged abuse, she was fired by a "global fashion brand" as its ambassador and her involvement in 2017's "Justice League" and 2018's "Aquaman" became contested. "Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted. A movie I was attached to recast my role," Heard wrote.

In a seeming battle of who lost more in this ongoing and messy legal war, a recent witness assigned an exact number to the amount of money Heard's piece allegedly cost Depp.