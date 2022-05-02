Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Alleges More Disturbing Details About Amber Heard's Behavior

More disturbing details about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship are being disclosed, as the previously married duo is in the midst of a nasty defamation trial. The case — originally filed by Depp in 2017 — has seen both parties make several allegations about their time together.

Depp has claimed that Heard was manipulative during their marriage and would often threaten to harm herself during heated arguments, according to TMZ. While audio recordings played in court showed Depp shouting profanity at Heard and yelling, "You stupid f**k," per NPR. For fans of the actors who are following the trial, the case has seemingly gotten messier. Heard has reportedly fired her public relations team, as she was unhappy with how she was being portrayed in the media during the trial, according to NBC News. The outlet also reported that Heard is expected to take the stand herself, as early as May 4.

Furthermore, Depp's bodyguard took the stand on May 2 and made a troubling allegation about the "Aquaman" star's behavior during her marriage to Depp.