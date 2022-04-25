Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Trial Gets Even More Disturbing As Recordings Come To Light
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been at odds for quite some time, and now their heated relationship is playing out in court. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, while Heard is countersuing the actor for $100 million. In 2018, Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post that mentioned being a victim of domestic violence; however, she did not name Depp in the piece. Still, Depp argued that the op-ed is not factual and caused him to lose a lot of credibility and jobs, including the reprisal of his role as Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.
During his time on the stand, Depp has received many questions about his relationship with Heard, and a lot of wild information has come to light. According to Entertainment Weekly, Depp accused Heard of dropping a deuce in his bed, in what had to be one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the trial. The actor revealed that his security guard, Sean Bett, photographed Depp's side of the bed with a big turd on it.
Depp has also faced plenty of heat, especially for a text message exchange between himself and pal Paul Bettany. "Let's burn Amber!!!" Depp wrote in a June 2013 text, per Newsweek. "I'm not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye," Bettany replied. "We could, of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool." And that's not the only jaw-dropping moment that's happened in court.
Johnny Depp talks about a 'bloodbath' in audio recordings
The courtroom drama between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues. It's been a tense trial thus far, and on April 25, the defense played more disturbing recordings in a Virginia courtroom. According to the Daily Mail, Heard's lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, rolled the tapes as Depp appeared on the stand. "Walking away is necessary ... especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance," Depp said in the recording. "The next move, if I don't walk away ... it's just gonna be a bloodbath. Like it was on the island ... It was not worth it. Why be miserable, can we just have some understanding?" he asked. Heard chose to walk away from the situation, and Depp asked, "Why has it [a bloodbath] been chosen so many times?"
Rottenborn also shared text messages that Depp allegedly sent to Heard in March 2013, where he told her that he found a book titled "Disco Bloodbath." "We need that book! Is it about last Friday night by any chance?" Heard asked. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor texted back, "how can you make me smile about such a hideous moment. Yes it is. Funny b***h. I f**king love you, c**t."
There's no doubt that the defamation trial is one of the biggest in Hollywood, and many viewers at home have been watching and weighing in. But Heard and Depp are not the only big names to testify. According to People, Elon Musk and James Franco are also expected to take the stand.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.