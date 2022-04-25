Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Trial Gets Even More Disturbing As Recordings Come To Light

The courtroom drama between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues. It's been a tense trial thus far, and on April 25, the defense played more disturbing recordings in a Virginia courtroom. According to the Daily Mail, Heard's lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, rolled the tapes as Depp appeared on the stand. "Walking away is necessary ... especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance," Depp said in the recording. "The next move, if I don't walk away ... it's just gonna be a bloodbath. Like it was on the island ... It was not worth it. Why be miserable, can we just have some understanding?" he asked. Heard chose to walk away from the situation, and Depp asked, "Why has it [a bloodbath] been chosen so many times?"

Rottenborn also shared text messages that Depp allegedly sent to Heard in March 2013, where he told her that he found a book titled "Disco Bloodbath." "We need that book! Is it about last Friday night by any chance?" Heard asked. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor texted back, "how can you make me smile about such a hideous moment. Yes it is. Funny b***h. I f**king love you, c**t."

There's no doubt that the defamation trial is one of the biggest in Hollywood, and many viewers at home have been watching and weighing in. But Heard and Depp are not the only big names to testify. According to People, Elon Musk and James Franco are also expected to take the stand.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.