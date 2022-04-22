Amber Heard Accused Of Strange Tactic To Intimidate Johnny Depp In Court
The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has revealed that the couple's relationship may have been far more toxic than we thought. Depp has contended that Amber's claims of abuse are "plainly false," according to The Hollywood Reporter. While Heard maintains that their relationship included cycles of physical and emotional abuse, leaving her to live in constant fear. "I was worried that Johnny was in a blacked-out state and unaware of the damage he was doing, and that he could actually kill me," Heard claimed in court documents.
The two had a brief, but seemingly quarrelsome time together. Their 2016 divorce included claims of abuse, which Depp says ultimately damaged his acting career. He sued his ex-wife after she authored a Washington Post opinion piece about being a survivor of sexual violence (although Depp was not named in the piece), and a legal battle between the couple ensued. The trial, which is currently underway in a Fairfax, Virginia courthouse, has resulted in both parties lobbying complaints against the other.
Now, Heard is being accused of using a strange tactic to intimidate her ex-husband in court.
Amber Heard appears to be copying Johnny Depp's outfits
As if the testimony in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle wasn't salacious enough, folks online are now accusing Heard of copying the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor's courthouse attire. As reported by the Daily Mail, social media users believe Heard is mimicking Depp in an attempt to play "mind games" on him. Examples of the outfits included the pair each wearing gray suits, as well both exes wearing a dark tie with bee pin on it.
"The way amber heard is copying Johnny's looks is really like next level creepy," one user tweeted. While another took it a step further and suggested that the "Aquaman" star is also mirroring Depp's physical movements, tweeting, "Amber Heard copying Johnny Depps clothing now mannerisms? Freaky." Along with that tweet, there was a side-by-side image of Depp and Heard similarly holding a clenched fist up to their face, with a finger touching their lip.
And while online sleuths continue to piece together theories, things inside the courtroom are just as contentious. Audio played in court revealed that Heard called Depp a "f**king baby," following a fight she solicited, according to People. Meanwhile, Heard's legal team presented text messages from Depp, that show the actor allegedly joking about having sex with his ex-wife's dead body.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.