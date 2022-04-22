Amber Heard Accused Of Strange Tactic To Intimidate Johnny Depp In Court

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has revealed that the couple's relationship may have been far more toxic than we thought. Depp has contended that Amber's claims of abuse are "plainly false," according to The Hollywood Reporter. While Heard maintains that their relationship included cycles of physical and emotional abuse, leaving her to live in constant fear. "I was worried that Johnny was in a blacked-out state and unaware of the damage he was doing, and that he could actually kill me," Heard claimed in court documents.

The two had a brief, but seemingly quarrelsome time together. Their 2016 divorce included claims of abuse, which Depp says ultimately damaged his acting career. He sued his ex-wife after she authored a Washington Post opinion piece about being a survivor of sexual violence (although Depp was not named in the piece), and a legal battle between the couple ensued. The trial, which is currently underway in a Fairfax, Virginia courthouse, has resulted in both parties lobbying complaints against the other.

Now, Heard is being accused of using a strange tactic to intimidate her ex-husband in court.