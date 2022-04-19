Body Language Expert Reveals The Tell-Tale Sign In Johnny Depp's Pained Testimony - Exclusive

When Johnny Depp took the stand on April 19 to share his opening testimony, he made his position clear. "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," he said, as reported by CNN. Depp, who appeared pained at times, also explained why he decided to take legal action. "I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance, but stand up for my children," he stated.

According to Austin Iuliano, a body language expert and public speaker who teaches C-Suite Executives how to be more charismatic on camera, Depp came off as composed, thoughtful, and, perhaps most importantly, honest when he addressed Heard's allegations. "It's clear that there is a lot of truth in what Johnny is saying," Iuliano exclusively told Nicki Swift. "You can see in his eyes that when he recounts certain aspects he is reliving the moment. This along with subtle body language conveys a level of truth." luliano touched on those mannerisms, explaining, "A lot of people will think stuttering and his [Depp's] slow methodical way of speaking is a sign of nerves, it is not."

But Iuliano noted that actors can be difficult to get a read on due to their profession, pointing out that "their job is to make us believe the fiction put in front of us," cautioning, "a well rehearsed fabrication can appear truthful."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.