Stunning Admission From Amber Heard Revealed In Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp is describing in detail the abuse he allegedly endured at the hands of his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The court heard a recording of an altercation between "The Rum Diary" actors, in which Heard admitted to "hitting" Depp during one of the couple's fights. Depp can be heard accusing his ex-wife of punching him, but Heard exclaims she was "hitting" him, instead.

"I didn't punch you... I was hitting you, it was not punching you. You didn't get punched, you got hit... I did not f****** deck you, I f****** was hitting you," Heard said in the recording, per Yahoo. "But you're fine, I did not hurt you... you're a f****** baby. You are such a baby, grow the f*** up, Johnny."

During the same day of testimony, Depp recalled an incident in which Heard allegedly threw a large vodka bottle at him, injuring his fingers. "She threw the large bottle and it made contact [with the bar] and shattered everywhere. I honestly didn't feel the pain at first," Depp testified, via Newsweek). The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star went on to describe the moment he knew it was time to end his relationship with Heard. "I knew in my mind and my heart, this is not life. This is not life. No one should have to go through it," he said.