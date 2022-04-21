New Details Are Finally Emerging About The Amber Heard Poop Controversy
At this point, it's safe to say that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's short-lived marriage was not an entirely blissful one. The exes have been locked in legal disputes related to their split since 2016, per People. Now, the two are back competing in the courtroom in their second publicized trial. Previously, Depp lost a libel case against the U.K. tabloid The Sun in November 2020 after the paper ran an article calling him a "wife-beater." A judge deemed the findings, originally published in 2018, to be "substantially true," which resulted in detrimental effects on Depp's acting career.
Also in 2018, Heard wrote an opinion essay for The Washington Post, citing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Even though Depp's name did not appear directly in the WaPo piece, the "Aquaman" actor previously claimed in court in 2016 (via NBC News), "Johnny Depp has been verbally and physically abusive to me." Depp, who has denied all claims of abuse, sued his ex-bride for $50 million over her opinion piece, citing defamation. Through his lawyers, he not only accused Heard of fabricating her claims but also alleged it was Heard who physically and verbally abused him. Those accusations resulted in Heard filing her own $100 defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband.
There's a lot the current defamation trial that's finally unfolding, however, Depp specifically told the court about an incident in which he believes Heard or one of her friends purposely left a pile of feces on his bed.
Johnny Depp testified that someone defecated on his bed
Johnny Depp stands by his 2020 claim that Amber Heard or someone close to her soiled his bedsheets with poop amid the final stages of the couple's marriage, per the Daily Mail. The poo-drama was reportedly the last meltdown before the former couple called things off for good. On April 20, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor opened up to the Virginia court about the incident while taking the stand during his defamation case against Heard. Video footage from Court TV shows Depp describing that someone "dropped a grumpy" on the former couple's marital bed on the morning of Heard's birthday on April 22, 2016.
On the stand, Depp described being sent photographs of the poo on his bed. Describing the incident further, Depp insisted the remains were from a human, although Heard previously claimed it was from one of her teacup-sized dogs. "That did not come from a dog," Depp said. Although the poo-dropper is still a "mystery," Depp added, "I was convinced that it was either Ms. Heard herself or one of her cohorts involved in leaving human feces on the bed." After the poop incident, Depp stated he "had to leave," and the two divorced soon after.