New Details Are Finally Emerging About The Amber Heard Poop Controversy

At this point, it's safe to say that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's short-lived marriage was not an entirely blissful one. The exes have been locked in legal disputes related to their split since 2016, per People. Now, the two are back competing in the courtroom in their second publicized trial. Previously, Depp lost a libel case against the U.K. tabloid The Sun in November 2020 after the paper ran an article calling him a "wife-beater." A judge deemed the findings, originally published in 2018, to be "substantially true," which resulted in detrimental effects on Depp's acting career.

Also in 2018, Heard wrote an opinion essay for The Washington Post, citing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Even though Depp's name did not appear directly in the WaPo piece, the "Aquaman" actor previously claimed in court in 2016 (via NBC News), "Johnny Depp has been verbally and physically abusive to me." Depp, who has denied all claims of abuse, sued his ex-bride for $50 million over her opinion piece, citing defamation. Through his lawyers, he not only accused Heard of fabricating her claims but also alleged it was Heard who physically and verbally abused him. Those accusations resulted in Heard filing her own $100 defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband.

There's a lot the current defamation trial that's finally unfolding, however, Depp specifically told the court about an incident in which he believes Heard or one of her friends purposely left a pile of feces on his bed.