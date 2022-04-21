Johnny Depp Makes More Concerning Accusations Against Amber Heard
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and suicide.
Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has revealed shocking details about the couple's relationship. Depp filed the lawsuit against his former spouse after she authored a Washington Post op-ed chronicling her experience as a survivor of sexual violence. While Heard did not explicitly name Depp as her alleged abuser, his lawyers claimed Heard's allegations gravely impacted his career. In response, Heard filed a $100 million counter-claim against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.
The trial is currently underway in Fairfax, Virginia, as both parties are expected to testify in the case. Depp took the stand on April 19 to proclaim he never struck Heard and that her accusations "were not based in any species of truth," according to People. "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," he said. Now, Depp has made an even more explosive claim against his ex-wife and their seemingly toxic time together.
Johnny Depp said Amber Heard threatened suicide
The defamation trial (and subsequent $100 million counter-claim) between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, has revealed startling details about the couple's union. Depp testified that his ex-wife, whom he met on the set of their 2011 film "The Rum Diary," would often threaten death by suicide.
"Miss Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor," Depp testified, according to Page Six. "That's also something that always lives in the back of your brain and you fear." The "Transcendence" star went on to allege that during their heated arguments, Heard would prevent him from leaving, and often employed the help of security guards.
Depp even likened his relationship with Heard to the one he shares with his mother, whom he claimed abused him as a child. "You start to slowly realize that you are in a relationship with your mother, in a sense," he told the Virginia courthouse, via Daily Beast. Adding, "and I know that sounds perverse and obtuse, but the fact is, some people search for weaknesses in people."
