Johnny Depp Makes More Concerning Accusations Against Amber Heard

The defamation trial (and subsequent $100 million counter-claim) between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, has revealed startling details about the couple's union. Depp testified that his ex-wife, whom he met on the set of their 2011 film "The Rum Diary," would often threaten death by suicide.

"Miss Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor," Depp testified, according to Page Six. "That's also something that always lives in the back of your brain and you fear." The "Transcendence" star went on to allege that during their heated arguments, Heard would prevent him from leaving, and often employed the help of security guards.

Depp even likened his relationship with Heard to the one he shares with his mother, whom he claimed abused him as a child. "You start to slowly realize that you are in a relationship with your mother, in a sense," he told the Virginia courthouse, via Daily Beast. Adding, "and I know that sounds perverse and obtuse, but the fact is, some people search for weaknesses in people."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

