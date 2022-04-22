Disturbing Scene Of Johnny Depp Revealed During Amber Heard Case

During Johnny Depp's cross-examination on April 21, a video was shown that Depp alleged was "illegally recorded" by Heard. In the clip, Depp slammed cabinets in his home bar, nearly destroying the kitchen. While on the stand, Depp shared, "I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Ms. Heard," according to AOL. In the video, Depp can be heard saying, "Did something happen to you this morning? I don't think so. You wanna see crazy? I'll give you crazy." When Depp realized he was being recorded, he stated, "You got this going? You sic that s**t on me, motherf**ker?" The video can be seen here.

In court, Depp stated that the video was set up by Heard. "Clearly I was having a bad time. I don't know what it was with regard to completely," he stated. The actor added that he thought "the most interesting part" was that Heard appeared to be laughing toward the end of the clip. Depp later asked, "If she was intimidated, why was she filming? If she was scared to death, why didn't she leave?"

The trial between Heard and Depp is slated to last five weeks, according to the Independent.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.