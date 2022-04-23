Johnny Depp's Trial Madness Might Not Be The Disaster You Think It Is, According To Lawyer - Exclusive

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp is under immense pressure to prove he did not abuse his ex-wife Amber Heard during their tumultuous four-year relationship. In 2019, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed a lawsuit accusing Heard of defamation after she penned a Washington Post op-ed about abuse. "I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out," she wrote. Now, the exes are facing off in court.

Heard never mentioned Depp by name, but if he can prove that she did, indeed, defame him, he could win the $50 million he's seeking in damages and potentially salvage his reputation. Part of his legal team's strategy has been attempting to prove Heard was abusive toward him; Depp testified that one of his fingertips got severed when his ex hurled a bottle of vodka at him and it broke. However, the evidence jurors have seen so far also includes graphic text messages from Depp to actor Paul Bettany about Heard, including one that read, in part, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead," per Yahoo! Entertainment.

A video of Depp slamming glass cabinets and speaking to Heard in a hostile manner also doesn't show the actor in the best light, but a law expert exclusively told Nicki Swift that Depp's decision to take his ex to court may actually prove to be a smart move.