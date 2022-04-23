Johnny Depp's Trial Madness Might Not Be The Disaster You Think It Is, According To Lawyer - Exclusive
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp is under immense pressure to prove he did not abuse his ex-wife Amber Heard during their tumultuous four-year relationship. In 2019, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed a lawsuit accusing Heard of defamation after she penned a Washington Post op-ed about abuse. "I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out," she wrote. Now, the exes are facing off in court.
Heard never mentioned Depp by name, but if he can prove that she did, indeed, defame him, he could win the $50 million he's seeking in damages and potentially salvage his reputation. Part of his legal team's strategy has been attempting to prove Heard was abusive toward him; Depp testified that one of his fingertips got severed when his ex hurled a bottle of vodka at him and it broke. However, the evidence jurors have seen so far also includes graphic text messages from Depp to actor Paul Bettany about Heard, including one that read, in part, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead," per Yahoo! Entertainment.
A video of Depp slamming glass cabinets and speaking to Heard in a hostile manner also doesn't show the actor in the best light, but a law expert exclusively told Nicki Swift that Depp's decision to take his ex to court may actually prove to be a smart move.
How Johnny Depp is appealing 'to the public'
After he lost a libel suit against The Sun over an article that described him as a "wife beater," Johnny Depp was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, per Variety. The back-to-back blows seemingly put him in a position where he essentially had nothing to lose. "He wants to clear his name, restore his reputation and resurrect his acting career because no studio, and especially not Disney, is going to touch him if he is believed to be a perpetrator of domestic violence," former assistant U.S. attorney Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, exclusively told Nicki Swift.
While Rahmani isn't certain Depp can regain his Hollywood prestige, he applauded the actor's performance in court. "He's been super vulnerable, talking about his mother abusing him and his dad's drug addiction. He's talking about this past trauma not necessarily to the jurors, but to the public," Rahmani said. Depp's also made some shocking allegations against his ex while attempting to paint himself as the true victim. After he accused Heard of defecating in their bed, the hashtag #AmberTurd trended on social media, per Parade.
Rahmani believes that Depp is winning in the court of public opinion, saying, "When you look at social media, everyone is team Johnny." But he noted there are still four weeks left in the trial. "Amber Heard will be a very good witness too — she's an actress, she comes across as sympathetic," he pointed out.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.