Security Guard Sheds New Light On The Amber Heard Poop Scandal

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has unfortunately brought out the bad and the downright ugly from their marriage. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has slapped Heard with a $50 million suit after she wrote a piece for The Washington Post in which she alleged that she had suffered from domestic abuse. Even though Heard never mentioned Depp by name, the actor said that the article was enough to do significant damage to his reputation and his career.

There have already been moments in the trial that no one will forget, like a recording of Heard admitting to abuse or when Depp said that feces was left on the couple's marital bed. Describing how one of his security guards showed him a photo of the feces, he said, "It was a photograph of the bed, our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter." And while Heard supposedly alleged at the time that one of their dogs might have left a No. 2 on their bed, Depp said that he can tell the difference between human poop and dog poop, so to speak. "I lived with those dogs for many years. It was not the dogs," he added.

And now a security guard has shed some new light on the poop scandal and let's just say — it certainly smells.