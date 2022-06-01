Johnny Depp's Win Against Amber Heard Has Fans In Disbelief

For close to two months, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were embroiled in a highly publicized defamation case. The legal proceedings came to fruition after Johnny Depp sued the "Aquaman" star for defamation concerning her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. In the extensive piece, Heard opened up about the domestic abuse and sexual violence she faced throughout her life, although she didn't mention Depp by name. Heard also wrote that she "became a public figure representing domestic abuse," which seemingly referred to her divorce from Depp in 2016. In the initial divorce filing, she requested a restraining order from the actor and alleged he physically abused her while under the influence, per CNN.

A year after the article was released, Depp filed his $50 million suit and claimed that Heard was "not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator, per Rolling Stone. In response to Depp's filing, Heard countersued the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor for $100 million in documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

On April 11, the controversial trial began and featured testimonies from Heard, Depp, family members, some of their industry peers, and medical professionals. After a harrowing few weeks that took the internet by storm, the seven-person jury finally reached a verdict on June 1.