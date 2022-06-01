Johnny Depp's Win Against Amber Heard Has Fans In Disbelief
For close to two months, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were embroiled in a highly publicized defamation case. The legal proceedings came to fruition after Johnny Depp sued the "Aquaman" star for defamation concerning her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. In the extensive piece, Heard opened up about the domestic abuse and sexual violence she faced throughout her life, although she didn't mention Depp by name. Heard also wrote that she "became a public figure representing domestic abuse," which seemingly referred to her divorce from Depp in 2016. In the initial divorce filing, she requested a restraining order from the actor and alleged he physically abused her while under the influence, per CNN.
A year after the article was released, Depp filed his $50 million suit and claimed that Heard was "not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator, per Rolling Stone. In response to Depp's filing, Heard countersued the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor for $100 million in documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
On April 11, the controversial trial began and featured testimonies from Heard, Depp, family members, some of their industry peers, and medical professionals. After a harrowing few weeks that took the internet by storm, the seven-person jury finally reached a verdict on June 1.
Fans call out the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict
After weeks of testimonies and cross-examinations, the jury concluded in favor of Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against Amber Heard, per Deadline. In the verdict, which was announced after a three-day deliberation, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, Heard was also a winner in her own countersuit after the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages. Shortly after the verdict was announced, Heard released a statement reacting to the result of the case. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," she wrote on Twitter.
Heard wasn't the only person that disappointment over the jury's verdict. Across the numerous social media platforms, fans of Heard and advocates against domestic violence slammed the decision. One fan wrote, "The irony of a woman being sued by a rich, abusive, powerful man, for writing about how rich, abusive, powerful men silence women. This case really proved the points in Amber's op-ed." Another user tweeted about potential effects of the verdict, writing, "This is devastating news for abuse victims and for freedom of speech. the wide-reaching implications of this verdict are clear: abuse victims cannot have a voice. they cannot speak of their experiences, EVEN WITHOUT NAMING THEIR ABUSER. disgusting."