Judge Deals Amber Heard A Major Blow In Trial Against Johnny Depp

On May 3, Amber Heard's attorney, Ben Rottenborn, attempted a highly anticipated Hail Mary pass and asked Judge Penney Azcarate to dismiss the case altogether. "The court should grant the motion to strike because the undisputed evidence is that he did, in fact, abuse Amber," Rottenborn said. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's attorney, Benjamin Chew, argued that Depp had indeed shown sufficient evidence as to how Depp's career was damaged by the op-ed Heard penned for The Washington Post in 2018. "The court should deny defendant Amber Heard's motion to strike because Mr. Depp has come forward in his case in chief with multiple credible witnesses, documents, and authentic tape recordings of Ms. heard, herself, not only satisfying all of the requisite elements of his claim for defamation, including actual malice, but also going the extra mile of showing that Ms. Heard physically abused him. She is the abuser in this courtroom," he declared emphatically. In the end, Azcarate denied the motion to strike, stating that the "weight of that evidence is up to the fact-finders," aka the jury.

Afterward, Depp's team relished the small victory. "We are pleased at Chief Judge Azcarate's ruling to continue with the trial after Mr. Rottenborn failed to convince the court that there was reason to dismiss the case," Depp's rep told Us Weekly. "We stand confident in the future of the case and for the truth to be continued to be shared."