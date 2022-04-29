Amber Heard's Post-Divorce Requests Of Johnny Depp Are Sure To Raise Some Eyebrows

The whole world is engrossed by the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. The two are involved in a particularly nasty legal battle over Heard's Washington Post op-ed that claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp is now suing Heard for defamation in a bombshell trial, although she didn't specifically name Depp in the article.

Of course, things weren't always so stormy between the two. The couple's relationship goes all the way back to 2009 when they met on the set of "The Rum Diary." By 2012, Heard and Depp were officially dating and tied the knot in 2016, with a source telling People that Depp was "madly in love." However, it came to light that there was trouble in paradise after Heard claimed Depp had physically abused her in a fight and subsequently filed for divorce on May 26, 2016. The two finalized their divorced in 2017, with Heard receiving a $7 million settlement. Then, Heard published her Washington Post article in 2018, which is what the two are battling in court over currently.

With the courtroom battle still raging on, new details about the couple's divorce have been brought to light.