The Upsetting Claim Johnny Depp Made About His Life During His Trial

Johnny Depp is firm in his stance that he has never inflicted physical abuse on Amber Heard — or any woman for that matter. "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," he told the jury, per The New York Times.

But if there's one person he ever deliberately mistreated, he said that it's himself. "The only person I've abused in my life is myself," Depp said in court, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "I was guilty until proven innocent." His legal team also vehemently denies Heard's sexual assault allegations. "[This] follows a pattern of her elaborate, erroneous claims which have continued to change and evolve over time for the purpose of Hollywood shock value of which Amber has mastered and used to exploit a serious social movement," a spokesperson for the actor proclaimed, per The Guardian.

It's been more than half a decade since Depp and Heard split, but he said that he's pushing for this defamation trial to protect the people he loves. "It's been six years of trying times," Depp said, per Us Weekly. "It's pretty strange when one day you're Cinderella ... then ... you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years. I didn't want any of those people to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them ... I pride myself on honesty."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.