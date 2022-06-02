What We Know About Amber Heard's Plan To Appeal The Verdict In Her Defamation Case

After June 1's shocking verdict, Amber Heard has lost the six-week defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, now owing him $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. The ruling was unanimous, with all seven jurors siding with Depp in the case. In a statement on social media, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor said, "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled." Heard followed it up with her own post, saying, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

That said, if you're waiting for everyone to move onto the next big celebrity scandal — perhaps one that's trivial and fun and doesn't revolve around domestic abuse allegations — don't hold your breath. Even though the trial is now over, it isn't the last kind of legal action we'll be seeing between Depp and Heard.

On the morning of June 2, Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on the "Today" show, announcing plans to appeal the ruling and prolong the legal back-and-forth between the two actors. But what does the appeal mean for the now-concluded case, and what will the next few months look like for Heard and Depp?