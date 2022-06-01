Johnny Depp's Reaction To His Legal Win Is Full Of Emotion
Johnny Depp has scored a huge victory in his defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and his response to his win is filled with emotion. The trial — which lasted nearly six weeks — saw Depp sue his former lover for $50 million after she authored a Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to have been abused. Heard then countersued the "Transcendence" actor, suggesting that he (along with his team) orchestrated a smear campaign in an attempt to sully her accusations.
The trial has seen both actors testify about their seemingly troubled marriage, which ended in 2016 after 15 months. After three days of deliberation, the juror awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million for punitive damages, which was later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with Virginia law (per TMZ). Heard was also awarded $2 million for her countersuit.
And while Depp was missing from court when the verdict was read — as he was in the United Kingdom fulfilling previous commitments — he did release a statement to his fans and supporters.
Johnny Depp says his life was 'forever changed' by Amber Heard's accusations
Johnny Depp is speaking out following his messy defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard after a Virginia jury ruled in his favor. In an emotional statement posted to Instagram, Depp said that Heard's abuse claims negatively impacted his entire life. Not only his life, but those close to him were also "forever changed."
"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," Depp wrote. "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me." He also credited the jury with giving him his "life back" and said he feels "truly humbled." In response to his statement, fans of the actor rushed to show their support for the once-embattled star. "And the truth has set you free," one person commented. Another wrote, "So so happy for you. You told your story – we all believed you."
For her part, Heard has called the verdict a "disappointment." "I am sad I lost this case," Heard wrote in a statement shared to Twitter. She added, "But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly."