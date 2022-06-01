Johnny Depp's Reaction To His Legal Win Is Full Of Emotion

Johnny Depp has scored a huge victory in his defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and his response to his win is filled with emotion. The trial — which lasted nearly six weeks — saw Depp sue his former lover for $50 million after she authored a Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to have been abused. Heard then countersued the "Transcendence" actor, suggesting that he (along with his team) orchestrated a smear campaign in an attempt to sully her accusations.

The trial has seen both actors testify about their seemingly troubled marriage, which ended in 2016 after 15 months. After three days of deliberation, the juror awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million for punitive damages, which was later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with Virginia law (per TMZ). Heard was also awarded $2 million for her countersuit.

And while Depp was missing from court when the verdict was read — as he was in the United Kingdom fulfilling previous commitments — he did release a statement to his fans and supporters.