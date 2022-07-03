What We Know About Amber Heard's Eyebrow Raising Request For A Verdict Dismissal

Even though Johnny Depp's multi-million dollar defamation case against Amber Heard didn't go her way, she continues to speak out. In an interview with Dateline, Heard said that she wasn't out to get vengeance but instead wanted people to see her as a "human being" who was just trying to tell her story. She said (via the LA Times), "I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just about what I lived through but what I knew. Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?"

Yet, despite everything that has been said, Heard still has a love for her ex-husband. "I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all," she also said, as per "Today." "I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. If you've just ever loved anyone, it should be easy." And while Heard also added that she's not trying to be vindictive or calculating against her ex, her new request for a verdict dismissal is sure to raise a lot of eyebrows.