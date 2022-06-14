Amber Heard Responds To Allegations Of Acting During Her Testimony
Amber heard is speaking out after being accused of using her acting skills during her infamous 2022 trial with Johnny Depp. The court case was watched around the world and saw the former couple make some shocking allegations against one another, with both accusing the other of abuse as details about what each claimed happened in their marriage came to light.
Both took to the stand and shared sordid details of their relationship during the trial, during which time Depp's lawyer accused Heard of not being truthful. Speaking to the jurors in May, Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, alleged that Heard had been acting when speaking about her experiences with Depp. "At the start of this case Mr. Chew and I told you that you are going to hear some disturbing and graphic tales of abuse from Miss Heard that were designed to shock you and overwhelm you, which they have," she said (via Independent). "We told you that this would be a performance. The role of her lifetime as a heroic survivor of brutal abuse. When Mr Depp brought this case for defamation, Miss Heard went all in."
Of course, Heard eventually lost the case and was ordered to pay her former husband more than $10 million — and now she's taking her chance to hit back at those claims she acted her way through the court case.
Amber Heard claims she's 'always told the truth'
Amber Heard didn't hold back when it came to making her true feelings about her defamation case very clear. During the first part of her "Today" interview, journalist Savannah Guthrie brought up the acting allegation, to which Heard hit back, "Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers?... I listened to weeks of testimony [saying] I'm a terrible actress. I'm a bit confused how I could be both." Guthrie then questioned why Heard claimed she never instigated a physical fight with Depp, despite audio recording suggesting she did, to which Heard retorted, "20 second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of the two or three hours [they] are excerpt from."
Heard continued to maintain her innocence after Guthrie told her that Depp's lawyers suggested he won because she never owned her mistakes. As for what she had to say to that? "I did do and say horrible, regrettable things... but I've always told the truth."
The bombshell interview also saw Heard share her true thoughts about the jury in the case, while a spokesperson for the star defended her choice to speak so publicly in a statement obtained by Nicki Swift. "Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what [Depp's team] aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand," they said.
