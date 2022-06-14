Amber Heard Responds To Allegations Of Acting During Her Testimony

Amber heard is speaking out after being accused of using her acting skills during her infamous 2022 trial with Johnny Depp. The court case was watched around the world and saw the former couple make some shocking allegations against one another, with both accusing the other of abuse as details about what each claimed happened in their marriage came to light.

Both took to the stand and shared sordid details of their relationship during the trial, during which time Depp's lawyer accused Heard of not being truthful. Speaking to the jurors in May, Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, alleged that Heard had been acting when speaking about her experiences with Depp. "At the start of this case Mr. Chew and I told you that you are going to hear some disturbing and graphic tales of abuse from Miss Heard that were designed to shock you and overwhelm you, which they have," she said (via Independent). "We told you that this would be a performance. The role of her lifetime as a heroic survivor of brutal abuse. When Mr Depp brought this case for defamation, Miss Heard went all in."

Of course, Heard eventually lost the case and was ordered to pay her former husband more than $10 million — and now she's taking her chance to hit back at those claims she acted her way through the court case.