Amber Heard Finally Speaks Out About The Controversial Poop Incident
There's one allegation in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing trial that tends to get a lot of attention on social media whenever it gets brought up, and it's a matter of the fecal variety. The issue at the heart of Depp's $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife is whether she defamed him in a 2018 essay that she wrote for The Washington Post about sexual harassment and abuse. Depp's name does not appear in the piece, but Heard did accuse him of domestic assault in 2016 when she obtained a temporary restraining order against him, per Variety.
Any online debate over whether Depp has a legitimate claim tends to get drowned out by posts about the allegations that he and Heard have lobbed at one another; it's the infamous alleged bed defecation, not discussions about what constitutes true defamation, that trend on Twitter. When Depp took the stand to accuse Heard of defecating in their marital bed, "#AmberTurd" became a top trending hashtag, per MEAWW. He testified that his security guard showed him a picture of the poop after warning him not to enter his bedroom. "I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh," Depp recalled.
Another Depp employee later alleged that Heard spoke to him about the excrement incident and that she described it as "a horrible practical joke gone wrong." But in her testimony, Heard insisted that she had nothing to do with the No. 2.
Amber Heard points the finger at Johnny Depp's pet pooch
During her testimony, Amber Heard blamed Johnny Depp's teacup Yorkie, Boo, for making the mess. She explained that the tiny dog had ingested some of the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" star's weed as a puppy and suffered from lifelong problems controlling his bowels, per The Wrap. Heard also responded to the claim that the poop in the bed was a prank. "First of all, I don't think that's funny," she said. "I was also not in a pranking mood." According to Heard, she was later talking on the phone to a friend whom Depp had accused of being involved in the incident when Depp became enraged and hurled the phone at her.
During his testimony, Depp defended Boo by saying, "The photograph I saw ... that did not come from a dog, it just didn't." His allegation that his ex or one of her friends was to blame for the bed BM has dogged Heard for years now. It came up in 2020 during Depp's libel trial against The Sun, per the Daily Mail, and he confessed to coining the "Amber Turd" insult himself. Depp was suing The Sun for calling him a "wife beater," but a judge later ruled in favor of the publication, deeming its story about the star's behavior "substantially true."
Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp, so this fecal matter could get relitigated yet again in the future.