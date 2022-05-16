Amber Heard Finally Speaks Out About The Controversial Poop Incident

There's one allegation in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing trial that tends to get a lot of attention on social media whenever it gets brought up, and it's a matter of the fecal variety. The issue at the heart of Depp's $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife is whether she defamed him in a 2018 essay that she wrote for The Washington Post about sexual harassment and abuse. Depp's name does not appear in the piece, but Heard did accuse him of domestic assault in 2016 when she obtained a temporary restraining order against him, per Variety.

Any online debate over whether Depp has a legitimate claim tends to get drowned out by posts about the allegations that he and Heard have lobbed at one another; it's the infamous alleged bed defecation, not discussions about what constitutes true defamation, that trend on Twitter. When Depp took the stand to accuse Heard of defecating in their marital bed, "#AmberTurd" became a top trending hashtag, per MEAWW. He testified that his security guard showed him a picture of the poop after warning him not to enter his bedroom. "I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh," Depp recalled.

Another Depp employee later alleged that Heard spoke to him about the excrement incident and that she described it as "a horrible practical joke gone wrong." But in her testimony, Heard insisted that she had nothing to do with the No. 2.